RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Gen Yahaya as new COAS

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking its confirmation of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Buhari’s request is contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read during Tuesday’s plenary.

Recommended articles

The letter reads: I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Distinguish Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Farouk’s nomination is coming after the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and 10 others died in an ill-fated NAF aircraft near Kaduna International Airport on May 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Buhari on May 27, appointed Yahaya as the COAS after the demise of the former COAS, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a military plane crash in Kaduna.

Yahaya, a member of the 37th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy was until his appointment, the Theatre Commander, Operation Had in Kai, an outfit for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort