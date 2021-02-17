Buhari’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary session.

President Buhari said in the letter that his request was in Pursuant to Section 4 (5) and Section 21 of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019.

“I hereby forward the 2021 budget proposal of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“The estimate of revenue and expenditure in the 2021 proposal are consistent with statutory functions of the NPTF in terms of providing funding through a special intervention fund for training and re-training of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

“This is to enhance their skills for moral improvement, performance and efficiency in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities,’’ the president wrote.

According to Buhari, the budget is to ensure procurement of state-of-the-art security equipment, operational vehicles and other related facilities.

This, he wrote, would ensure enhanced skills of personnel of the NPF in handling operational equipment.

He also said in the letter that the budget would help in the construction of police stations, barracks, and other facilities for personnel and their dependents and procurement of essential training materials.

The president said that the budget would also aid payment for participation of personnel in seminars, conferences and other skills acquisitions courses.

“While appreciating the usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please accept, distinguish Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,’’ Buhari wrote.