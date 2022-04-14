RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has received the Money Laundering Bill and Terrorism Prevention Bill transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and passage.

Buhari to participate in EU-AU Summit in Belgium (ChannelsTV)
Buhari to participate in EU-AU Summit in Belgium (ChannelsTV)

The bills were accompanied by a letter read at plenary on Thursday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Recommended articles

Buhari, in the letter dated April,12, said the request for the passage of both bills was in pursuant to the provisions of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He explained that the deficiencies in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT), makes it imperative for the passage of both bills.

Buhari warned that the non-passage of both bills poses a risk that may lead to the eventual blacklisting of Nigeria by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Buhari in the letter said: “pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“During the recent Mutual Evaluation carried out by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GABA) there were observed deficiencies in Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT).

“Following the evaluation, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant stakeholders reviewed said deficiencies and drafted the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill, 2022.

“Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the National Assembly, to bring our legal regime in conformity with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, Nigeria will face the risk of a negative public statement blacklisting the country by FATF.

“This will lead to some negative consequences to our rapidly growing economy.

“In light of the above, Federal Ministry of Justice reviewed the Money

Laundering (Prohibition) Bill and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill before the National Assembly and have come up with revised versions of the Bills, incorporating the resolutions to the deficiencies pointed out in the Mutual Evaluation Report, thereby bringing Nigeria’s AML/CFT legal regime in conformity with the FATF recommendations.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Insecurity: 11,536 schools have shut down in Nigeria since Dec 2020, says UNICEF

Insecurity: 11,536 schools have shut down in Nigeria since Dec 2020, says UNICEF

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Buhari seeks passage of Money Laundering, Terrorism Prevention Bills

Osun Guber Polls: INEC disqualifies over 40% voters

Osun Guber Polls: INEC disqualifies over 40% voters

Proper taxing will improve the economy, says IMF

Proper taxing will improve the economy, says IMF

2023: INEC unveils 1,854,859 printed PVCs ready for collection

2023: INEC unveils 1,854,859 printed PVCs ready for collection

2023: Sanwo-Olu woos APC lawmakers for Tinubu

2023: Sanwo-Olu woos APC lawmakers for Tinubu

Plateau Attack: Rep says 92 residents were killed, 3000 displaced

Plateau Attack: Rep says 92 residents were killed, 3000 displaced

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

Customs intercepts firearms at Lagos airport

Customs intercepts firearms at Lagos airport

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

Remains of collapsed Ikoyi building crash on neighbouring homes [Pulse Exclusive]

Remains of collapsed Ikoyi building crashes on neighboring homes

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)