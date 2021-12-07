Buhari seeks passage of 2021 Finance Bill

The letter was entitled 'Transmission of Finance Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law in support of the 2022 Budget’.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I formally request that the Finance Bill 2021 be considered by the Senate for passage into law.

“The Finance Bill 2021 seeks to support the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other relevant laws.”

According to the President, specifically, the Bill provides for enhanced domestic revenue mobilisation efforts to increase tax and non-tax revenues.

Buhari further seeks “tax administration and legislative drafting reforms particularly to support the ongoing automation reforms by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)”.

He also seeks to accelerate international taxation reforms to enhance the taxation of non-resident individuals and companies that nevertheless, derive profits from Nigeria.

According to him, the Bill also seeks to implement financial sector reforms to support ongoing capital market reforms relating to securities lending transactions, real estate investment unit trust schemes and insurance companies’ recapitalization..

He also seeks “to prioritise critical public financial management reforms regarding the FIRS vital role in coordinating tax administration’’.

He also desires “the enforcement of key fiscal rules under the 1999 Constitution, Finance, Control and Management Act and other relevant laws.