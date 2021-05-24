RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security and well-being of Nigerians my utmost concern - Buhari

Buhari says he's always concerned about the security of Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted President of Central African Republic, Prof. Faustin-Archange Touadera, on Monday and told him that security and well-being of Nigerians is of utmost concern to him.

Presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement issued in Abuja, quoted the president as saying, "At all times, security and well-being of Nigerians is my first concern, my priority.

"That is why we are hosting a summit of the Lake Chad Basin Commission in Abuja to discuss the situation in Chad and the implications for neighbouring countries.

"The recharge of Lake Chad with water from Congo Basin is another issue as it holds great implications for security, since about 30 million people are affected."

Earlier, President Touadera commiserated with his host over the military plane crash last weekend which claimed the lives of Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, and 10 others.

He said the Central African Republic was on the verge of rebuilding its army, and would need Nigeria's help, as well as for Nigerian businessmen to come into the country to invest in diverse areas.

"We want closer ties with Nigeria, and that is one of the reasons I am here," Touadera said.

