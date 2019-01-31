This was noted in a presentation by Mr. Olusola Ojo, a Professor of International Relations on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The educator made the submission at a conference on “Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Under The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2019)’’, says a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Vanguard News.

Many Nigerians at a time disagreed with President Buhari's frequent visits abroad, sometimes because of medical reasons.

In Ojo's view, it is hardly too much. All have worked out for stronger relations that have benefited Nigeria rated the country with the highest number of poor people.

"There is no doubt that Nigeria’s domestic political, security and economic realities, as well as those of the international scene, have dictated the thrush and content of the country’s foreign policy under the Buhari administration.

"The diplomatic shuttles by President Buhari paid off as many of the countries he visited now partner with Nigeria in various sectors of the economy.

"Although Boko Haram’s terrorism has not been completely defeated, it has been significantly decimated," Ojo shares in his presentation.

Professor Olusola Ojo is a Dean of the College of Social and Management Sciences, Macpherson University in Ogun State. He also hails President Buhari for his commitment to combating corruption in Nigeria. Through his hard-nosed push, some stolen public funds will eventually be returned to the country.

It is possible as a result of many foreign trips by the president believed to have aided "the signing of agreements on identification and repatriation of illicit funds to Nigeria."