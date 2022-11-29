Buhari says weapons from Russia-Ukraine war are coming to Africa

Buhari said this on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the 16th summit of the heads of state and government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), in Abuja.

The president while speaking on insecurity in Africa said weapons from the Russia-Ukraine war are slipping into the Lake Chad Basin region.

Buhari, therefore called for collaborative actions among security and border control agencies of the affected African country to prevent the circulation of illegal weapons in their countries.

Buhari said, “Despite the successes recorded by the gallant troops of the MNJTF and the various ongoing national operations in the region, terrorist threats still lurk in the region.

“Regrettably, the situation in the Sahel and the raging war in Ukraine serve as major sources of weapons and fighters that bolster the ranks of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Region.

“A substantial proportion of the arms and ammunition procured to execute the war in Libya continues to find its way to the Lake Chad Region and other parts of the Sahel.

“Weapons being used for the war in Ukraine and Russia are equally beginning to filter to the region.

“This illegal movement of arms into the region has heightened the proliferation of small arms and light weapons which continues to threaten our collective peace and security in the region.

“There is, therefore, the urgent need for expedited collaborative actions by our border control agencies and other security services to stop the circulation of all illegal weapons in the region.”