President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as one of the best things to happen to Nigeria.

The president hailed the programme after he was visited by corps members at his Daura home in Katsina State on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, as part of the Sallah celebrations by Muslim faithfuls across the country.

In tweets posted on the president's official Twitter account (@MBuhari), he said the programme offers Nigerian youths a unique chance to understand different parts of the country other than their own.

He said, "One of the Sallah traditions I look forward to the most is the visit by Youth Corpers posted to Daura. I think the NYSC is one of the best things that has happened to Nigeria, because of the opportunity it gives young Nigerians to see and know different parts of the country.

"Many of the Corps members posted to Daura are from southern Nigeria, and have never lived in or experienced this part of the country. For them to be brought to the desert or near the Sahel region is a difficult thing, but I have no doubt it will make a positive impact on Nigeria.

"I welcomed them to my ancient town of Daura, and asked them to enjoy their service year, and the hospitality of the people. Regardless of where they're from, Daura is also their home, and I hope that in the years to come they will look back to this time with fond memories."

Buhari remains mute on minister accused of NYSC fraud

The president's comments on the NYSC programme comes in light of his refusal to comment on allegations that the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, forged an NYSC certificate .

Investigations by online news platform, Premium Times, uncovered the minister's alleged forgery of an NYSC exemption certificate after failing to enroll for the one-year mandatory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.

Despite the public pressure on Buhari to fire the minister or, at least, acknowledge the situation, he has not said anything about the controversy which first surfaced 45 days ago.

Earlier in August, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the president's image has not been dented in any way by the controversy.

He said the president cannot act until the allegations have been proven to be genuine by the the appropriate authorities.