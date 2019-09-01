Lamenting on the rate of corruption in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to spare no one irrespective of their profile, in his administration’s fight against corruption.

The President said this on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the passing-out parade of cadets of the EFCC Superintendent Course 8 from the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

Buhari also urged the EFCC to redouble its efforts in the war against corruption in the country.

He pledged not to interfere with the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as it strives to uncover and prosecute corrupt public officials in the country, NAN reports.

The presdent also assured the EFCC that his administration would offer all the necessary support to ensure effective discharge of its responsibilities.

Represented at the event by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Buhari said, “As part of efforts to boost the war against corruption in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has trained a total of 328 new investigative officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“The training is to prepare them adequately ahead of their deployment as anti- graft investigators across the country. This government will ensure that every corrupt person is brought to justice.”

During his campaigns in 2015, President Buhari identified corruption as one of the issues his administration would tackle in Nigeria.