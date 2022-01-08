RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity

Buhari says even though his administration is doing its best to tackle insecurity, we still need divine intervention to end insecurity.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity and other challenges in the country.

The president said this barely two days after reiterating his commitment to end insecurity before leaving office in 2023.

Speaking at the national prayer session organised by the Kano State Government for the country on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the president said his administration has been making significant efforts to overcome the security challenges in the country.

Buhari, who was represented by Mustapha Babai, the Minister of State for Agriculture said the Federal Government has also supported security personnel with equipment and quality welfare.

The President said: “Despite the support, there is a need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and has given his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this.”

In His remark, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano thanked Buhari for his efforts in ensuring that the state remains peaceful.

He corroborated Buhari's comment that Nigeria was indeed facing security challenges, and there was a need to seek divine intervention to overcome the challenges.

Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity

