President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 1999 constitution is fair to all states and segments of the country.

The president justified his position saying each of the state, irrespective of their size is expected to have a minister representing it in the cabinet.

He added that it’s the same reason that made a state like Bayelsa with eight local governments to present three senators in the National Assembly, compared to a big state like Kano also having the same numbers of senators.

He said in the context of one Nigeria, the authors of the Nigerian Constitution were fair to all.

President said this when members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group visited him at the Presidential Villa, Punch reports.

According to Punch, the group, led by Usman Ibrahim, was one of the many groups that worked for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the February 23 presidential election.

President Buhari said, “The Constitution facilitates one thing; that there must be a member of the (Federal) Executive Council from each state of the federation.

“Why I praise the authors of our constitution is that Bayelsa with eight local governments has three senators and Kano with 44 (local governments) has three senators. So, you can’t be fairer than that in the context of one Nigeria.

“Please, try and understand that I appreciate you, you are doing a thankless job; nobody is paying you. You use your resources and time to come together and discuss national issues. I pray God will help us to keep this country strong economically and morally.”

The President also informed the group that his administration is working to ensure Nigeria is safe for all.

He said, “As leaders in your various communities, I urge you all to take the message back to your communities. It is not about politics, religion or tribe, it is about having a Nigeria where our families will be safe and our children will have plenty opportunities to earn a living and have a comfortable life.”

The leader of the group, Ibrahim recounted the sacrifices the group and its members made to ensure the reelection on the president.

He said there were instances the members were attacked, while its coordinator in Kwara State paid the supreme price.