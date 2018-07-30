Buhari says majority of Nigerians appreciate him

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that a majority of Nigerians are appreciative of his administration's efforts, despite what appears to be eroding confidence.

While addressing the recent wave of defections that saw the president's All Progressives' Congress (APC) lose dozens of lawmakers and a sitting governor to opposition parties, most notably the People's Democratic Party (PDP), last week, the president said Nigerians are still behind him.

The president's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying, "I am not bothered about the defections. Ordinary Nigerians have developed confidence in us and are defending us. I assure you, majority of Nigerians back home are appreciative of our efforts."

The president made the comment during an interactive session with the Nigerian community at the Nigerian embassy in Togo after he arrived in the West African country on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

President Buhari is in the country to attend the joint ECOWAS/ECCAS summit which will deliberate on common security threats to countries in West Africa and members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

He'll also join other leaders of the sub-region for the 53rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.