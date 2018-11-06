Pulse.ng logo
Buhari says killings in Nigeria makes him depressed

The president has called on Nigerians to learn to live together in peace and harmony.

  • Published:
Buhari says killings in Nigeria makes him depressed play President Muhammadu Buhari (Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that numerous ethno-religious killings in the country depresses him and has appealed to Nigerians to learn to live together in peace and harmony.

According to a statement signed by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he said this while addressing the leaders of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

He called on religious, community and traditional leaders to do more in promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at different walks of life.

He said, ''As an organised institution (COCIN), I have no reason to doubt your report on the atrocities being committed in your communities including the killing of Idris Alkali, a retired Major-General, the dumping of his car into a pond and the body of the deceased thrown into a disused well.

''The communities (in Plateau) have lived long enough to know that there is nothing they can do without each other than to live together in harmony.

''As leaders, we must persuade the upcoming generation, using every channel particularly the educational institutions, to live together with our neighbours."

The president further told religious leaders that they have a big role to play in making their followers get along without strife.

''It is not all Muslims that are against Christians and neither are all Christians against Muslims. The leadership in the respective religions have to work harder to make sure they convince the coming generation that they have to live together in the same country,'' he said.

The country has been besieged by a lot of ethno-religious violence that has claimed around 2,000 lives in 2018 alone.

The most recent clash between Hausa Muslim and Adara Christian youths led to the death of 55 people in Kaduna State and threw the state into tension with a few more deaths recorded.

Buhari issues stern warning to Police Force

During a recent condolence visit to the state, the president called on the Nigeria Police Force to remain vigilant in securing communities against violence.

"The Nigerian police are in the frontline of securing communities. For the judiciary, unless the investigations are credible and rapidly done, there is nothing they can do. From now on the Nigeria police, you better watch it, I am going to watch you closely," he said.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

