Buhari says killing of innocent people by bandits in Zamfara unacceptable

“These criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them.”

Buhari directed the military, security and intelligence agencies to take immediate steps to close all existing gaps in their operations being exploited by criminals to wreak havoc.

He also expressed hope that the Special Operation launched by the military in the wee hours of Thursday from Maru Local Government area would prove decisive in ridding the state of the “frequent and horrifying” bandit activities.

“The violence against poor villagers who are struggling with poverty and other severe economic challenges is not going to be tolerated by this administration.”

He called on the security forces to “redouble their efforts in bringing an end to this mindless violence against innocent people.

“Let’s not give these criminals any opportunity to succeed by taking the war to their own camps and stop them in their tracks before they even have the time to respond under our massive fire power.”