Buhari says importers of adulterated fuel must be held accountable

The President said this in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The statement was released following the claim by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari that the contaminated fuel was imported by Oando, MRS, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil.

Reacting to the issue, which has brought about fuel scarcity in the country, the president said the persons involved must “be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them”.

The president added that his administration was ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products.

Buhari also ordered relevant agencies “to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices”.

The statement reads in part: “In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

“The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.”