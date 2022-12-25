Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

The President made this known in a documentary aired at a private dinner organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday at the State House Banquet Hall on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Responding to questions in the documentary, Buhari said, “I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still, my best is not good enough. Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And they are some people who want to be clever,”

On the viral rumour of his death and purported replacement by a body double named Jubril from Sudan, the President described the development as “not a funny joke.”

He added that the dark humour was the handiwork of some mischief-makers who wallow in their ignorance.

Responding to a question about the rumour in the documentary interview, Buhari said, “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

Asked if he found such allusions to be funny, he said, “No. It is not funny because those who made those statement, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue. Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”