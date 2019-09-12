President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not inflict additional hardship on them.

The President said this on Thursday, September 11, 2019, when he received a delegation led by the President of the Trade Union Congress, Quadri Olaleye in Aso Rock.

Buhari said his government would rather seek ways to ameliorate sufferings of Nigerians and create a more enabling environment for them to thrive.

He said, “On fuel prices, I agree with you on the need to eliminate corruption and inefficiencies in the sector. I want to assure you that, as an administration, we have no intention of inflicting any additional hardship on Nigerians.’’

President Buhari also told the delegation that his government is committed to the implementation of the national minimum wage, adding that FEC meeting held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, included discussions around the new minimum wage.

He said, “During our first term, we secured the nation’s territorial integrity and continue to protect the lives and properties of our citizens. We introduced various economic stimulus packages that support businesses and traders at all levels, promoted backward integration programmes especially in the agricultural sector to enhance our food security while creating jobs.

“We embarked on the most ambitious infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects this country has seen in decades. We also introduced the largest Social Investment Programme in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Although these programmes and many more successfully lifted Nigeria out of recession, the full impact is yet to be felt. In the next four years, we shall sustain this momentum and by the grace of God, lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”

The President also blamed some of the challenges facing his administration on the previous government.

“The points you raised are all interconnected. The lack of power and infrastructure due to decades of under-investment led to the closure or inefficient operations of a number of factories across the country. This meant the private sector was unable to create jobs fast enough to cope with our increasing population.

“You will agree with me that, all these challenges and many more were long ago left unattended to, thereby leaving the country in the mired state we inherited. You all will also testify to having seen and experienced what we have put in place as an administration to address these challenges.”

Reacting to President Buhari’s promises and assurances, TUC president advised him to pay more attention to the welfare of Nigerians by avoiding an increase of fuel price.

He also asked him to ensure that the national minimum wage is implemented.