President Muhammadu Buhari says the security situation in the north-west geopolitical zone has overwhelmed him.
Buhari says he’s overwhelmed by security situation in north-west
Buhari promises to hand over a secure country better than he inherited it.
The president said this at the palace of Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
The president said while the security situations in the northeast and south-south have improved since he assumed office, the security challenges in the northeast are overwhelming.
Buhari said he has given a clear order to the military not to spare any bandit or terrorist in the country.
He said, “Every day, we are worried about what is happening in the north-west. When we came, if Nigerians are to be fair to us, they know the condition in the north-east and the south-south, but what is happening now in the north-west is what has honestly overwhelmed me.
“The same people, the same culture, killing each other, stealing each other’s property. We are going to do our best and the military and law enforcement agencies have been given a clear order that they shouldn’t spare any bandit or terrorist.
“We are going to hand over a secure country better than we inherited it.”
The president also commiserated with the state over the recent bandit attacks, saying “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil”.
