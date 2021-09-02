Buhari says he will keep sacking ministers who aren't performing

It is the first time Buhari would be reshuffling his cabinet, since he was elected for a first term in office in 2015.

“Change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.

“Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved," the president says.

As a stop-gap measure, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar will oversee the Agriculture ministry, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu will superintend over the Power ministry.

In due course, substantive nominations will be made to fill the consequential vacancies, in accordance with the requirements of the constitution, the president adds.