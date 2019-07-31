In a bid to curtail crimes and expose criminals, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will install surveillance cameras on highways and other strategic locations.

President Buhari made the promise during a courtesy visit of Yoruba traditional rulers led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to the State House on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

He said, “Working with the state governments we intend to beef up the equipping of the police force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate the work of the security agencies.”

He added that he “will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for States requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.”

“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.”

The President also assured the monarchs that his administration is committed to protesting Nigerians ans making the country safe for everyone.

“This administration will continue to do everything necessary to protect the lives of all Nigerians and ensure that every Nigerian in every state is safe, and that our people can live in peace and harmony, regardless of ethnicity, religion or region. As a government, we remain committed to the ideals of our democracy, particularly entrenching the rule of law and the sanctity of life.”

He added that “the entire nation that we will enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquillity for all Nigerians where-ever they choose to live and also protect our communities from all forms of crimes. This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office.

“We need security to deliver on our many programmes to the people. There can be no prosperity if there is no security.

“This is not only a message of hope but a call to action to all of us as we seek ways to secure our country.

Barely two weeks ago, Ooni of Ife during his visit to Buhari informed the president about some strange people that allegedly occupied the bushes and forests in the South-West region.