Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections

Buhari President says he is not afraid of free and fair elections

Buhari said this during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in China.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

President Buhari has said that he is not afraid of free and fair elections.

He said this during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in China, Punch reports.

This was made known to newsmen by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Buhari is in China for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The President also described himself as a beneficiary of credible elections and promised to also organise same.

He said “I know what I went through and very few Nigerians could boast of trying four times (contesting for the Presidency).

“Those interested in participating in the elections must get their PVCs, register in their constituency and elect anybody of their choice across ethnicity and religion.

ALSO READ: Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make Ikoyi loot report public

“The Nigerian police, law enforcement agencies and INEC must respect the right of the people to express their wishes.”

Former spokesman of the All Progressives  Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that Buhari and his entourage are in China to plot Senate President Bukola Saraki’s removal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Buhari I’m not afraid of free, fair elections in 2019
Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists recovered in Borno
Mathew Seiyefa Presidency not happy with new DSS boss, might recall Daura – Report
Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms
Saraki Security agencies have been assigned to arrest Senate President – Timi Frank
2019 General Elections PDP already conceding defeat, says APC

Local

Donald Duke clarifies his statement on gays
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant clarifies his statement on homosexuals
10-year-old drummer crushed to death as Church collapses in Delta
Church Building Collapse Okowa expresses shock over death of worshiper in Delta
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition
Saraki Senate President condoles with Catholic Church, Delta State
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu
In Borno Army denies alleged killing of 30 soldiers