Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections

news

President Buhari has said that he is not afraid of free and fair elections.

He said this during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in China, Punch reports.

This was made known to newsmen by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Buhari is in China for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The President also described himself as a beneficiary of credible elections and promised to also organise same.

He said “I know what I went through and very few Nigerians could boast of trying four times (contesting for the Presidency).

“Those interested in participating in the elections must get their PVCs, register in their constituency and elect anybody of their choice across ethnicity and religion.

ALSO READ: Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make Ikoyi loot report public

“The Nigerian police, law enforcement agencies and INEC must respect the right of the people to express their wishes.”