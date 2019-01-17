President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that the terrorist activities of Boko Haram within Nigeria's borders are backed by forces outside the country.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Buhari had declared in 2015 that the terrorist group was 'technically defeated' but a recent resurgence has led to growing concerns as the group's faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), attacked several military bases in 2018 with dozens of unfortunate military casualties.

While speaking during a two-hour town hall programme, tagged 'The Candidates', in Abuja on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, the president said the military needs equipment to completely neutralise the group being backed by outside forces.

"We need a lot of money for the military for spare parts, communication gadgets, arms and ammunition. Boko Haram is certainly supported by forces outside Nigeria," he said.

The president called on Nigerians to support his government's bid to and terrorism in the country, as he vowed to make Nigeria safe enough to be governed.