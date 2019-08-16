President Muhammadu Buhari says the Reference Hospital established by the Nigerian Air Force in Daura will provide standard healthcare services and reduce medical tourism by Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many Nigerians have been travelling abroad to seek medical treatment due to the absence of good treatment at home.

But inaugurating the hospital on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari expressed optimism that it would improve quality and efficient medicare that would reverse the trend.

He added that the health facility was expected to promote significant progress in life expectancy of children and their mothers.

“The health facility will provide services in line with UN/MDG programmes of addressing emergency health issues.

“The reference hospital will also improve sanitation, hygiene and self-reliance of millions of Nigerians especially those in the Northwest sub-region,” he said.

The president called on state governors to provide quality health care services to the people at the grassroots.

Buhari said Katsina citizens were grateful to the NAF for establishing the hospital and assured of federal government’s support to the Air Force.

Earlier, the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the reference hospital was a 60-bed health facility with two theatres, renal treatment centre, cancer screening centre, accident and emergency centre and outpatient department.

“The facility is established to position Air Force to be a highly disciplined service that provides care for Nigerians.

“The hospital will complement the services of existing government hospitals, all aimed at boosting the operational service of the Air Force,” he said.