President Muhammadu Buhari believes a sense of purpose will ensure that 100 million Nigerians can be lifted out of poverty over a period of 10 years.

It was first revealed in June 2018 that Nigeria had overtaken India as the nation with the highest number of people living in extreme poverty across the world, with an estimated 86.9 million Nigerians measured to be living on less than $1.90 (N684) a day.

According to available data courtesy of the World Poverty Clock, a web tool produced by World Data Lab, that figure has increased to 93.7 million in June 2019.

However, while delivering his Democracy Day speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, President Buhari said his government has done well in his first term to lift the bulk of Nigerians out of poverty and onto the road to prosperity.

The president noted that if countries such as China, India and Indonesia have been able to lift millions of their citizens out of poverty, then Nigeria can do the same with purposeful leadership.

"These are all countries characterised by huge burdens of population. China and Indonesia succeeded under authoritarian regimes. India succeeded in a democratic setting. We can do it.

"With leadership and sense of purpose, we can lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years," he said.

Buhari promised that his administration will take bold steps in transforming Nigeria and liberating Nigerians from the shackles of poverty.

He said he'll integrate rural economies to the national economic grid and support domestic production of basic goods while also reducing over-reliance on imported goods.