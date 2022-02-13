The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, late Saturday evening in Abuja.
Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a dynamic young man with a lot of promise.
The presidential aide quoted the president as saying: “Happy birthday to our young and dynamic Governor of Zamfara State.
”The way you are interacting with the citizens of the State is impressive.
”Thank you for your sustained efforts to overcome the criminals in your State. Happy birthday to you,” Buhari said in the message.
