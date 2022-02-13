RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a dynamic young man with a lot of promise.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State. [Daily Nigerian]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State. [Daily Nigerian]

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, late Saturday evening in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The presidential aide quoted the president as saying: “Happy birthday to our young and dynamic Governor of Zamfara State.

”The way you are interacting with the citizens of the State is impressive.

”Thank you for your sustained efforts to overcome the criminals in your State. Happy birthday to you,” Buhari said in the message.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

Union condemns killing of 2 Nigerians in South Africa over drug dealing

Union condemns killing of 2 Nigerians in South Africa over drug dealing

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu

Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu

Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

Adulterated petrol: Will owners of damaged vehicles be compensated?

Adulterated petrol: Will owners of damaged vehicles be compensated?

Osinbajo deserves right of first refusal in presidential race - PCG chairman

Osinbajo deserves right of first refusal in presidential race - PCG chairman

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)