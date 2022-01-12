RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on his birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

Ahmad the Ninth Senate President turns 63 on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja congratulated Lawan on the strides so far in providing an inclusive and responsive leadership at the Upper Chamber.

President Buhari lauded the senate president for using his many years of experience, since 2003, to guide the collective wisdom of the Senate in pursuit of the national interest.

He also noted the contributions of Lawan to the political and economic development of the country, starting out as a lecturer, before accepting to serve his constituency as a legislator.

The president believed the senate president’s visionary leadership style, with a strong penchant for always finding “a common ground with the Executive arm of Government, has been most rewarding for the country, especially in passage of bills that directly impact on the livelihood of the people.’’

President Buhari prayed for Lawan’s good health, strength and more wisdom to guide the affairs of the Senate.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Osinbajo better prepared for Nigeria’s future - Campaign group

Osinbajo better prepared for Nigeria’s future - Campaign group

PDP Governors need to work hard to produce presidential candidate - Wike tells Makinde

PDP Governors need to work hard to produce presidential candidate - Wike tells Makinde

I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu

I’ll match anybody grit for grit for APC presidential ticket – Orji Kalu

Nigeria records 1 death, 422 COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 1 death, 422 COVID-19 infections

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

Tinubu's campaigner says Igbos need to support him to get Presidency in future

Tinubu's campaigner says Igbos need to support him to get Presidency in future

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman on US coin

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman on US coin

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]