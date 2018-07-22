Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari salutes renowned Pharmacist, Dahiru Wali, at 83

  • Published:
Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick has apologized to the President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the Super Eagles group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Trust)

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned Pharmacist and community leader, Alhaji Dahiru Wali, who turns 83 on July 23.

In a statement by the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari said he joined the family, friends and professional colleagues of the highly resourceful pharmacist in celebrating the milestone.

According to him, this has been lined with many years of achievements and recognitions for his contributions to knowledge and an extensive practice to ensure a healthy country.

The president commended the exceptional brilliance of the pharmacist, whose training predated the Nigerian independence.

He noted that Wali had maintained a rising influence in his field by working for a long period and setting up a pharmacy, Tsamiya, since the 70’s that had continued to cater for many with quality drugs.

Buhari affirmed that Wali, who travelled widely to acquire knowledge in Pharmacy, was magnanimous in returning to Nigeria with his family to offer his services to citizens and inspire a generation of community pharmacists committed to promoting healthy living.

“The legacy of being your brothers’ keeper which Wali instituted with the community pharmacy will become the hallmark of pharmaceutical practice in the country, with stronger focus on providing quality health care and safe guarding the lives of the people,’’ he added.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the pharmacist longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.

