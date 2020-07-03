The president, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Public, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, joined family members, friends and associates to give thanks to God for Ajayi’s gift of long life and good health.

Buhari also saluted Ajayi for a life devoted to sharing knowledge and contributing to the smooth running of many academic institutions.

He commended the fact that Ajayi had no other motive than to impact the education sector of his country positively, right from 1953, when he took a degree at the Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone, to post-graduate studies in University of London in 1954.

“This saw him serving at great schools as tutor, and eventually becoming Principal at Fiditi Grammar School, Oyo, at the tender age of 26.

“Chief Ajayi joined the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 1959, and later the University of Ife, where he rose to become Deputy Registrar,’’ he further stated.

While noting that the nonagenarian is a man with deep passion for his community, the president commended his serving twice as Chairman, Ekiti Central Local Government, without remuneration.

Buhari recommended this altruism to the younger generation, as he wished Ajayi good health and sound mind.