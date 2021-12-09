In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, the President congratulated the professor for scoring many firsts in his chosen profession, which he practiced for more than six decades.
Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia and medical community in celebrating renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu, on his 91st birthday, felicitating with the scholar, researcher and administrator on the milestone.
He noted that the professor had taken up various responsibilities at both national and international levels to improve public health and education.
Buhari affirmed that the scholar dedicated his entire career to bringing values to the health system in the country, working as the first Head of Department of Community Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
Shehu was also a one time Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka; former Sole Administrator of University of Maiduguri; former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Bayero University Kano and University of Lagos.
The president prayed for continued good health and strength of the professor emeritus, who is also a former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and former President, Medical Schools in Africa, as he marks another age.
