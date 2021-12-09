RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia and medical community in celebrating renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu, on his 91st birthday, felicitating with the scholar, researcher and administrator on the milestone.

Renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu. [westernpostnigeria]
Renowned Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu. [westernpostnigeria]

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, the President congratulated the professor for scoring many firsts in his chosen profession, which he practiced for more than six decades.

Recommended articles

He noted that the professor had taken up various responsibilities at both national and international levels to improve public health and education.

Buhari affirmed that the scholar dedicated his entire career to bringing values to the health system in the country, working as the first Head of Department of Community Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Shehu was also a one time Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka; former Sole Administrator of University of Maiduguri; former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Bayero University Kano and University of Lagos.

The president prayed for continued good health and strength of the professor emeritus, who is also a former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and former President, Medical Schools in Africa, as he marks another age.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91

Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections surge as NCDC registers 268 new cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections surge as NCDC registers 268 new cases

Sanwo-Olu cancels planned 'walk for peace', blames Omicron variant

Sanwo-Olu cancels planned 'walk for peace', blames Omicron variant

NMA cautions vaccinated Nigerians not to be reckless

NMA cautions vaccinated Nigerians not to be reckless

Buhari condoles Oromoni's family, assures thorough investigation

Buhari condoles Oromoni's family, assures thorough investigation

Nigeria now rejects COVID-19 vaccine donations with short shelf lives - Minister

Nigeria now rejects COVID-19 vaccine donations with short shelf lives - Minister

Aregbesola thinks it's unfair to call for his resignation despite failure to stop prison attacks

Aregbesola thinks it's unfair to call for his resignation despite failure to stop prison attacks

Presidency says Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management

Presidency says Buhari did not order sack of AEDC Management

Benin Republic grants 30,000 hectares of land to Nigerian company for rice production

Benin Republic grants 30,000 hectares of land to Nigerian company for rice production

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]