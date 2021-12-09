Buhari salutes Professor of Medicine, Umar Shehu at 91

He noted that the professor had taken up various responsibilities at both national and international levels to improve public health and education.

Buhari affirmed that the scholar dedicated his entire career to bringing values to the health system in the country, working as the first Head of Department of Community Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Shehu was also a one time Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka; former Sole Administrator of University of Maiduguri; former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Bayero University Kano and University of Lagos.