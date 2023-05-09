Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari felicitated Oyemade and his wife, Toyin, on the joyous occasion.

He noted with appreciation their care, sacrifices, and selfless contributions to the growth of the nation, through preaching, teaching, and sharing the love of Christ, with a steady focus on transforming lives to better the society.

The president also acknowledged the creativity and innovativeness that the Senior Pastor of TCN had brought to ministry.

He particularly commended him for moving the boundaries to directly impact more lives by convening The West Africa Faith Believers Convention, The International Conference for Pastors, Ministers, Leaders and Workers, and The Platform.

According to him, The Platform, which has turned a regular feature in the life of the nation, May 1 and Oct. 1, supports the government in public policy formulation.

He added that, “it also leads the way in inspiring entrepreneurship for the youth, by bringing together leaders in various institutions to distill ideas and guide on personal and collective progress.”