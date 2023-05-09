The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also acknowledged the creativity and innovativeness that the Senior Pastor of TCN has brought to ministry.

Poju Oyemade is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation (TCN), Christian in Lagos [TCN]
Poju Oyemade is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation (TCN), Christian in Lagos [TCN]

Recommended articles

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari felicitated Oyemade and his wife, Toyin, on the joyous occasion.

He noted with appreciation their care, sacrifices, and selfless contributions to the growth of the nation, through preaching, teaching, and sharing the love of Christ, with a steady focus on transforming lives to better the society.

The president also acknowledged the creativity and innovativeness that the Senior Pastor of TCN had brought to ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He particularly commended him for moving the boundaries to directly impact more lives by convening The West Africa Faith Believers Convention, The International Conference for Pastors, Ministers, Leaders and Workers, and The Platform.

According to him, The Platform, which has turned a regular feature in the life of the nation, May 1 and Oct. 1, supports the government in public policy formulation.

He added that, “it also leads the way in inspiring entrepreneurship for the youth, by bringing together leaders in various institutions to distill ideas and guide on personal and collective progress.”

The president prayed that God would bless and increase Oyemade in strength and wisdom, and provide resources for his outreaches.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

1 pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds - UN report

1 pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds - UN report

Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Trade remains key means of implementing 2030 Agenda — UN

Trade remains key means of implementing 2030 Agenda — UN

Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

Betara declares for Speakership, accuses Gbajabiamila of working against him

Betara declares for Speakership, accuses Gbajabiamila of working against him

Soyinka dismisses reconciliation reports about him and Peter Obi’s supporters

Soyinka dismisses reconciliation reports about him and Peter Obi’s supporters

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results