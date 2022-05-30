RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Masari at 72, describes him as National Asset

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
The president’s message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

President Buhari said : “I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work.”

“Gov. Masari has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as Governor.”

He noted that Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline would continue to be appreciated as assets of the nation.

“May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership, our wish for a peaceful and prosperous Katsina state will be realised,” he added.

