Buhari salutes Masari at 72, describes him as National Asset

President Buhari said : “I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work.”

“Gov. Masari has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as Governor.”

He noted that Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline would continue to be appreciated as assets of the nation.