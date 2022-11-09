Buhari salutes Mamman Daura at 83
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended birthday wishes to his nephew and close associate, Mamman Daura on the occasion of his 83rd birthday, Nov. 9.
The President said: ”Birthday greetings to our remarkable former newspaper man and statesman, Malam Mamman. He has served Nigeria with diligence and determination.
”We all admire him for his intellect, wit and accuracy in memory as well as a style of leadership which continues to inspire many.
“As the nation continues to benefit from his wisdom and statesmanship, we pray for his long life.”
