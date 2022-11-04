RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Jim Ovia at 71, commends his service to society

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Jim Ovia, businessman and founder of Zenith Bank, Africa’s largest commercial bank.

Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank Chairman
Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank Chairman

Buhari praised him for his life of service to society, saying ”Jim Ovia is a beloved citizen.’‘

The president further lauded him for his visionary accomplishments in business and banking seçtor.

He particularly praised Ovia for his ”efforts to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks as demonstrated by the success of Zenith Bank, which he founded in 1990, as well as his commitment to the welfare of the nation and its people.

Buhari further commended the banker for identifying with the administration from its inception, and for his support for the reform policies engendered by it.

In wishing Jim Ovia a happy birthday, the president urged him to continue his service to the nation and its people and “to do even more in these tough times”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

