Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said that he joined all family members, friends and business associates of the ‘consummate businessman’ in celebrating the auspicious moment, which, he said, had fallen within the Sallah season.

While congratulating Indimi for a life of purpose, sacrifice and love for humanity, the president prayed for more grace of good health and strength for the renowned entrepreneur.

Buhari also commended his patriotism for investing heavily in human capacity and promoting the Nigerian brand to the global business community.

According to the president, Indimi’s greatest impact on the economy has been his philanthropy.

He said it included donations to the building and renovation of schools and hospitals, provision of scholarships and medical assistance to the less-privileged

”Most remarkably is the businessman’s contributions to the Federal Government’s Victims’ Support Fund (VSF) in the North-East to enable the casualties of Boko Haram insurgency regain their livelihood,” he noted.