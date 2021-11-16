Buhari salutes former President Jonathan on 64th birthday anniversary

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari congratulated Jonathan for serving the country, and working for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.

According to the president, Jonathan has continued to expand the boundaries of leadership, teaching many in the country the power of focus, consistency and diligence.

He noted with delight that the president had served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, President, African Union Envoy and now, Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace Africa (ISCP-Africa).

ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation, an organisation in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

Buhari believed the former president's profile should remind those in position and all aspiring leaders that 'serving the country and humanity requires sacrifice, and ultimately placing the interest of others above personal gains'.