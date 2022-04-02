RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Lady Christine Otedola on her 90th birthday, joining family and friends to rejoice with the former First Lady of Lagos State.

Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90.
Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90.

The president in a letter to Lady Otedola, released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, said:

Recommended articles

“I join all Nigerians and the good people of Lagos State in congratulating you on your 90TH Birthday.

“I note your selfless service and charitable works to the people of Lagos State when you served as First Lady between 1992 and 1993, and years after this period.

“In celebrating this milestone, I also recognise the many contributions you have made to the people of Epe, most recently the building and dedication of St Peter’s Catholic Church.

“I wish you many more years in good health.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPOB declares ‘no more sit-at-home’ in South East

IPOB declares ‘no more sit-at-home’ in South East

Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90

Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90

Kwara APC members loyal to Lai Mohammed defect to SDP

Kwara APC members loyal to Lai Mohammed defect to SDP

'I’ll make Nigeria investment haven if elected President,' says Ohuabunwa

'I’ll make Nigeria investment haven if elected President,' says Ohuabunwa

FAAN blames rain for power outage at Lagos airport, apologises to passengers

FAAN blames rain for power outage at Lagos airport, apologises to passengers

APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

President Buhari greets Evangelist Ebenezer Obey at 80

President Buhari greets Evangelist Ebenezer Obey at 80

2023 Presidency: PLWD group drums support for Tambuwal

2023 Presidency: PLWD group drums support for Tambuwal

2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

2023: Catholic Assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]