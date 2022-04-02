Buhari salutes former First Lady of Lagos, Christine Otedola at 90.

The president in a letter to Lady Otedola, released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, said:
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Lady Christine Otedola on her 90th birthday, joining family and friends to rejoice with the former First Lady of Lagos State.
“I join all Nigerians and the good people of Lagos State in congratulating you on your 90TH Birthday.
“I note your selfless service and charitable works to the people of Lagos State when you served as First Lady between 1992 and 1993, and years after this period.
“In celebrating this milestone, I also recognise the many contributions you have made to the people of Epe, most recently the building and dedication of St Peter’s Catholic Church.
“I wish you many more years in good health.’’
