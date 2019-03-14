According to a statement issued by the Presidents spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate the party stalwart.

The president acknowledged Farouks many achievements in both public and private sector which he said, had brought him into limelight, particularly his contributions to human and community development over the years.

President Buhari also commended Farouks steadfastness, loyalty and sacrifices in bringing the governing party to where it is today.

He noted that the former NOA Director General had assisted the party in winning the Presidential Elections for the second time, and recording outstanding success in the National Assembly and states election, by consistently placing Nigerians first in its manifesto and implementation.

According to him, Farouks wealth of experience remains an asset to the APC and the nation, and commended him for always making himself available for national assignments.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Farouk longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation he loves so much.