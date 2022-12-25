ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined in the celebration of the former Chairman of First Bank Nigeria (FBN), Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, on her 60th birthday.

Mrs. Ibukun Awosika.
Mrs. Ibukun Awosika.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The president rejoiced with Awosika on another milestone, while affirming that her dedication to the service of humanity, particularly young Nigerians and women, had made a huge difference in both the private and public sectors.

Buhari noted the influence of the entrepreneur, international leader and speaker, and founder of Chair Centre Group on Chief Executives and political leaders, and her efforts in shifting the minds of young and old women to look at the bigger picture, work hard, and live a fulfilled life.

This, according to him, has always been graced with wisdom and insight.

The president believed Awosika’s investment in people, institutions, and places would continue to stand her out for more recognition and awards, as she shares the truth, based on her versatile experience.

He prayed that the Almighty God would bless and keep the businesswoman to see more years of a fulfilled life and enjoy her family.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead