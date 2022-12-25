Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

The president rejoiced with Awosika on another milestone, while affirming that her dedication to the service of humanity, particularly young Nigerians and women, had made a huge difference in both the private and public sectors.

Buhari noted the influence of the entrepreneur, international leader and speaker, and founder of Chair Centre Group on Chief Executives and political leaders, and her efforts in shifting the minds of young and old women to look at the bigger picture, work hard, and live a fulfilled life.

This, according to him, has always been graced with wisdom and insight.

The president believed Awosika’s investment in people, institutions, and places would continue to stand her out for more recognition and awards, as she shares the truth, based on her versatile experience.