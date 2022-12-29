Buhari salutes elder statesman, Christopher Kolade at 90

The president felicitated the renowned leader in both the private and public sectors for the courage he inspires.

He lauded Kolade for choosing a career path that brings dignity and honour as a teacher, and by providence rising on corporate ladders before taking up the position of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Buhari believed that Kolade’s fear of God, love for knowledge, and respect for people shaped his life of service to humanity, with clear evidence in a career profile of decency, simplicity, integrity, and principled commitment to improving the lot of others.

As the former Chairman of the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc turns 90, President Buhari extolled Kolade’s choice of returning to the Lagos Business School, Pan African University, to continue his teaching and research, after serving as High Commissioner.

Kolade, former Chairman of the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, was also appointed as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Pan African University.