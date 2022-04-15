RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated scholar, administrator, and journalist, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, on his 75th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, Buhari joined family, friends and associates to rejoice with Ogunbiyi on many achievements, especially in the media and literary world.

Buhari felicitated Ogunbiyi on the milestone, rejoicing with ‘the leading light’ who had served variously as Managing Director of The Guardian Books, and the Daily Times of Nigeria.

The President extolled Ogunbiyi’s insight into issues and contributions to knowledge and public discourse.

President Buhari joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors and Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria in rejoicing with Ogunbiyi, ”whose legacies of goodwill in service continue to speak.”

He prayed for Ogunbiyi’s good health, strength, and longer life.

