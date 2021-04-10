President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Aliko Dangote on his 64th birthday, describing him as a key partner and ”a ‘Corona Warrior’, who continues to show consistent faith and belief in our dear country.”

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

In the statement commemorating the birthday of Africa’s leading philanthropist and industry giant, Buhari noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had placed enormous strain on many nations.

He said: ”In our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.”

Buhari also commended the President of Dangote group for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.

According to him, these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

He wished Dangote many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.