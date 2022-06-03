RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Comrade-At-Arms, Juventus Ojukwu at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent felicitations to his classmate at the Military Training School in 1962, Juventus Ojukwu, as he turns 80.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, the president recalled the grueling drills and trainings with the then cadet officer-in-training, and how they eventually got commissioned as officers of the Nigerian Army.

Buhari saluted 60 years of relationship with the former House of Representatives member, who represented Idemili Federal Constituency, in the Second Republic, and wished him longer days in good health, and greater service to God and humanity.

The president equally lauded the All Progressives Congress stalwart for his abiding faith in Nigeria, pledging that the country would realize her vast potentials, despite all odds.

