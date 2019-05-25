According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari acknowledged the lofty contributions of Ogbebor to nation building.

The president joined family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating Ogbebor for his strong sense of patriotism, discipline and forthrightness, expressed in his serving the country as a military officer, and subsequently sustained in community building.

He commended the civil war veteran for publishing his memoirs as one of the pioneer cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy and setting up a leadership centre that equipped the younger generation with entrepreneurship skills.

President Buhari believed that Ogbebor’s discipline and wise counsels to leaders would continue to resonate, especially his position of a more collective fight against corruption.

While recognising Ogbebor’s contributions in promoting peace and unity in the Niger Delta, Buhari prayed for longer life and good health for the civil war veteran.