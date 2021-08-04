RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu at 61

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja felicitated Founder/Chairman of BUA Group and Chairman France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul-Samad Rabiu on the occasion of his 61th birthday.

Abdulsamad Rabiu is BUA founder (Forbes)
The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja extolled the business mogul and extraordinary philanthropist for his leadership and compassion.

He noted that Rabiu exhibited these virtues through the proactive protective measures against COVID-19 he helped to put in place.

According to him, these include social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families are struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic.

The president thanked Rabiu for complementing government efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He prayed God almighty to sustain the celebrant with long life and happiness.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

