The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths recorded in the past few days.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected people were on official duty in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, said, "I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them.

"In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident."

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari has equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several people in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, and that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue.

According to the president, he is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

"We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice.

"May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses," the president added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti