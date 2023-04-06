The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umar was first appointed to the position in July 2014 and had her appointment renewed by Buhari in July 2022.

Dismissed NIPC Executive Secretary, Saratu Umar.
Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, the president also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had in July 2022 approved the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the NIPC for a fresh term of five years.

Umar was first appointed to the position in July 2014.

News Agency Of Nigeria

