Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss
Umar was first appointed to the position in July 2014 and had her appointment renewed by Buhari in July 2022.
Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, the president also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.
