Weeks after she was grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC], President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Winifred Oyo-Ita of her duty as Head of Service.

Oyo-Ita has been directed to proceed on an indefinite leave pending the completion of investigation by the EFCC.

This is according to a statement by director of information at the Office of the Secretaty to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has approved the appointment of Folashade Yemi-Esan as the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

Yemi-Esan, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources is expected to over from Oyo-Ita.

The President has also approved the extension of the tenure of seven retiring Permanent Secretaries for a period of one calendar year with effect from October 1, 2019, to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new Ministers.

The affected Permanent Secretaries are: Georgina Ehuriah (Interior), Ifeoma I. Anagbogu (Women Affairs), Grace Gekpe (Information & Culture), Umar M. Bello (Agriculture & Rural Development), Suleiman Mustapha Lawal (Foreign Affairs), Comfort C. Ekaro (Water Resources), Olusegun A. Adekunle (SGF)

Similarly, President has directed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to commence the process for the selection of new Permanent Secretaries to replace all those retiring.

The statement noted that the decision of Government to extend the tenure of these Permanent Secretaries is premised on the need to ensure that the new Ministers are properly guided, briefed about their sectors and to ensure that a solid foundation is laid for the delivery on the Presidential Mandate which they jointly signed.

The Permanent Secretaries would also help the Ministers to manage the process for the preparation of the 2020 budget in line with the commitment of Government to return to the January-December budget circle and help develop various policies and programmes aimed at lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10-years.