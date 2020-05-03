Abuja, May 2, 2020 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), announced this on Saturday in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the SGF.

According to Mustapha, the appointment, which took effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020 is for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the NEMA Act.

He said that the erstwhile Director-General, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, had been directed to handover all official matters to his successor “immediately”.

The President, however, thanked the former NEMA Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.