Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari’s security team clash with Oyegun’s aides

APC Convention Oyegun’s men clash with Buhari’s security team

Oyegun’s men, who arrived the venue around 2:00pm tried to force themselves and were resisted by the President’s advanced team, leading to a fight.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The security personnel attached to the outgoing Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun have clashed with the advanced security team of President Buhari. play

Vice President, Yemi Osinajo (L), President Buhari (M) and outgoing Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun (Far Right) at the APC Convention on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The security personnel attached to the outgoing Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun have clashed with the advanced security team of President Buhari.

As part of the President’s security protocol, the advanced team were at Eagles Square, the venue of the APC convention holding today, June 23, 2018 to secure the area before he arrives.

According to Vanguard, Oyegun’s men, who arrived the venue around 2:00pm tried to force themselves and were resisted by the President’s advance team, leading to a fight.

This prompted the other presidential details to come to the rescue of their personnel and succeeded in pushing Oyegun’s men out of the venue, refusing them entry.

Another disagreement ensues

Also, SaharaReporters released a footage showing some delegates in a heated argument while President Buhari was making a speech.

 

Oshiomhole now APC National Chairman

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole has been confirmed as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole was unopposed after all other candidates for same position dropped their interests.

Nine other candidates were also elected unopposed as excos of the ruling party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

APC Convention Young Women Forum calls for democratic election process
APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition
APC Chairmanship Oshiomhole unopposed as Ebri withdraws
APC Convention Adams Oshiomhole elected National Chairman
APC National Convention 6,800 delegates converge in Abuja
Oshiomhole How ex Edo Governor became APC Chairman in waiting
Abiola Ajimobi APC national convention sign for 2019 victory – Oyo State Gov.

Local

DPR sealing petrol a station
In Lagos State Government seals fuel station over pollution
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the recently elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole ought to ought to be prosecuted for corruption.
APC Convention Oshiomhole ought to be prosecuted for corruption – PDP
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.
Boko Haram Terrorist group kills 4, injures 6 in Konduga
Here are the least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africa 2018
In Zamfara Army neutralise 20 armed bandits, arrest 3