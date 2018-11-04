Pulse.ng logo
Buhari’s attestation of result: WAEC, presidency in conflict

The attestation of result was presented to President Buhari by WAEC’s registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae on Friday, November 2,  2018.

WAEC, presidency reportedly in conflict over Buhari’s attestation of result play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the presidency have disagreed on why the exam body issued an attestation of result certificate to President Buhari.

According to a tweet by WAEC, the document is given to a candidate whose certificate is damaged or missing.

The exam body also went on to explain that it also carries the passport photo which the candidate submitted during application.

 

WAEC says Buhari applied

Speaking on the issuance of the attestation of result to the President which generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians, the spokesman of WAEC, Damianus Ojijeogu told Punch that Buhari applied for the document.

He said “We would not have given him the document if he didn’t apply. It is only Buhari or a court that can ask for the results. There is no other person. So he asked for it.”

Presidency says WAEC acted on its own

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in an interview with Punch, said WAEC took the initiative to issue the attestation of result to the President to clear its name.

Shehu said “No, the President did not apply for the documents. I made this clear in an opinion I wrote on Friday.

“The presentation of the documents to the President was strictly an initiative of WAEC.

“They said they read about the controversy on the pages of newspapers and saw the need to save the integrity of the council.”

Requirements for attestation of result

According to WAEC, it started issuing attestation of results in 2015.

 

When asked by some Nigerians on Twitter, why the document was not presented to Mr. President back then, the body replied saying that Buhari did not apply for it.

 

WAEC also listed the 6 things those who want to be issued with an attestation of result have to do.

ALSO READ: WAEC accused of manufacturing result for Buhari

According to the exam body, you will have to:

1. Write a letter of application.

2. Get a police report on lost or damaged certificate.

3. Provide a photocopy of the lost or damaged certificate.

4. Submit two recent passport-sized photos.

5. Get a sworn affidavit for collection of Attestation of Result.

6. Pay an administrative fee of N20, 000.

 

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

